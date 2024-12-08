Why Keanu Reeves Turned Down One Of The Defining '90s Crime Thrillers

Keanu Reeves has landed iconic roles that range from bullet-dodging freedom fighter to a dude-level time traveler. There was one movie, however, where he would've made for an interesting addition to an already stellar collection of cast members, had he only taken up the offer. According to The New Zealand Herald, Reeves very nearly ended up starring in "Heat," the revered 1995 Michael Mann crime movie (even though Mann didn't see it as one) that had Robert De Niro and Al Pacino face off against one another in a perfect cat and mouse chase. For better or for worse, though, Reeves instead chose to tread the boards in a Canadian theatre production of "Hamlet."

Had he taken the job, Reeves would've played the number two to Neil McCauley (De Niro), Chris Shiherlis, which instead went to Val Kilmer and became one of the actor's career highlights. Luckily, though, Reeves still managed to work with one of the film's screen titans just a couple of years later when he replaced Brad Pitt in 1997's "The Devil's Advocate" (starring opposite a louder-than-usual Pacino).

At that point in his career, though, saying no to projects that could've potentially led to career defining roles (equal to the ones he ultimately ended up with) wasn't anything new for Reeves. In fact, another notable offer had come the actor's way some years before that in the shape of a role in "Platoon." But even more shocking, given what was to come in his future, was the reason that Reeves passed on starring in what would become one of the best Vietnam War movies ever in the first place.