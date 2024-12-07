Why Charles Melton Replaced Ross Butler As Reggie Mantle On Riverdale

Charles Melton's critically acclaimed performance in "May December" put Hollywood on notice, and since then, he's been on the rise, with a number of other high-profile projects on the horizon. He's now set to star in the upcoming Alex Garland film "Warfare" alongside the likes of Cosmo Jarvis and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and is also slated to appear in the Elizabeth Olsen film "Love Child" and season 2 of Netflix's "Beef." With so many major roles coming up, it's easy to forget that Melton wasn't even the first choice to play Reggie Mantle on "Riverdale," the role that began his onscreen ascension.

In the show's first season, Reggie was played by Ross Butler, a veteran of teen drama shows who left "Riverdale" to focus more on his "13 Reasons Why" role as Zach Dempsey. "We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn't use him nearly as much as we would have liked," "Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine in 2017. "We want more Reggie on our show."

According to Butler, he had the choice of either continuing to play both characters in smaller roles or choosing one and becoming a bigger part of that show. "Reggie's a great character, but it's a different tone," he explained in a 2017 interview with Vulture. "I connected with Zach on a much more real level where I didn't have to create so much of a character for him." But while Butler may have had the option to stay on as Reggie, once the role was recast, Aguirre-Sacasa altered the character significantly.