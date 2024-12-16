Every Step A New Star Trek Series Has To Follow, According To A Producer

Since 2017, Paramount+ has debuted "Star Trek: Discovery," "Short Treks," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Star Trek: Prodigy," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." If one counts "Very Short Treks" as its own entity, then Paramount has released seven Trek shows in seven years. That's a lot. As of this writing, however, all but one of those shows has been canceled, indicating that the franchise grew too rapidly and now has to spend a few years contracting and reconnoitering before any new shows can debut. Anyone hoping for the much-ballyhooed "Star Trek: Legacy" to be made into an actual TV series will likely be disappointed. Also, apologies to those who were hoping that "Section 31" would be a whole series. That show was reduced to a single TV movie, due in the early months of 2025.

The current executive producer of the "Star Trek" franchise is Alex Kurtzman, and he oversaw the boom and ostensible bust of the property's last seven years. Kurtzman had a hand in producing all, and writing most of the above shows, and he seems to constantly field ideas from other enthused creators for new Treks that Paramount might be interested in airing.

There have been so many "Star Trek" shows recently that Kutzman has an established process for accepting pitches, a process he described in a recent interview with Collider. Kurtzman revealed that he is actually not the final arbiter of all things "Star Trek," having to regularly deal with higher-ups at Paramount, as well as David Stapf, the head of the studio. Paramount will not move on a new "Star Trek" show until it has been rigorously vetted and discussed. It seems there are — as one might expect — many layers of approval involved.