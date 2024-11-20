Florence Pugh's Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A Controversial Romantic Drama

What's your favorite romantic movie, the one that moves you to tears, be they of happiness or sorrow? Perhaps it's Leo McCarey's four-hankie 1939 weeper "Love Affair" starring Charles Boyer and Irene Dunne, or maybe it's McCarey's own remake "An Affair to Remember" lead by the insanely photogenic likes of Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. And then there's Nora Ephron's rom-com riff on those films, "Sleepless in Seattle" toplined by Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Prefer a good ugly cry? Arthur Hiller's "Love Story" and that Francis Lai score will mug it out of you as Ryan O'Neal loses the love of his life in Ali MacGraw. In the mood for a good emotional scalding? Bernardo Bertolucci's "Last Tango in Paris" will leave you stunned and in the mood for anything but love.

For fans of the "Love Story" flavor, John Crowley's "We Live in Time" did a glorious number on their tear ducts with two appealing stars like Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh at the top of their game. They're such a winningly believable couple in this movie that you can't help but wonder if they studied screen pairings of classics past. They certainly have their favorites, and you might be surprised to learn which Pugh prefers.