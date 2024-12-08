Why Al Pacino Thought That Francis Ford Coppola Would Fire Him From The Godfather

Now considered one of the greatest actors of our time, it's strange to think that even Al Pacino had a heavy case of nerves when it came to taking on what is easily the most beloved role in his career. Way back when, in the early stages of Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather," the actor set to become the son of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) had a strong case of doubt about his future in the film (which would turn out to be not just a hit, but also one of the best movies ever made).

In Pacino's memoir "Sonny Boy," the actor explains that the pressure was on for his place in the Corleone family tree. Whatever the young actor was turning up with wasn't working. The studios could see it, and worst of all so could his director. It was during an unplanned meeting with Coppola that Pacino quickly realized just how close he was to not necessarily sleeping with fishes but at least getting shown the door with "The Godfather."

During a one-to-one with the director, Pacino had it all laid out. "Finally, Francis said, 'You know how much you mean to me, how much faith I had in you.' At this point we had been shooting 'The Godfather' for about a week and a half. And Francis said, 'Well, you're not cutting it,'" the actor recalled. Thankfully, after rejigging the shooting schedule, a pivotal scene in Michael's story was pushed forward and saved Pacino's skin, but not before Pacino took his lumps in the process.