Mark Wahlberg Regrets Working On This Infamous Sci-Fi Thriller

"The Happening" isn't regarded as one of Mark Wahlberg's best movies, and the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" star would be the first to agree with this sentiment. Director M. Night Shyamalan's critically panned 2008 sci-fi thriller has Wahlberg playing a science teacher who finds himself caught up in a nature-induced apocalypse that causes trees, plants, and wind to rage against humanity. At the time, it was a change of pace from the macho roles Wahlberg was accustomed to, but it seems that he regrets lending his talents to the maligned flick.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2010, Wahlberg recalled how Amy Adams, his co-star in "The Fighter," was once lined up to play Zooey Deschanel's character (who's married to Wahlberg's character) in "The Happening." Unfortunately, she didn't get the gig, but Wahlberg believed it was for the best. "She dodged the bullet," he said before going on to diss the movie. "'The Happening.' F*** it. It is what it is. F***ing trees, man. The plants. F*** it. You can't blame me for not wanting to try to play a science teacher. At least I wasn't playing a cop or a crook."

For actors looking to branch out, starring in an apocalyptic tree movie is arguably the most literal way of doing so. Still, it's a shame that "The Happening" didn't reap the rewards Wahlberg hoped for when he initially joined the project (presumably, he was expecting the film to be better-received than it was). The good news, though, is that Shyamalan isn't mad at him for trashing the flick.