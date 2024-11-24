The Controversial Reason Billy Crystal Replaced Eddie Murphy At The Oscars

We all have our favorite Oscars ceremony host, but it wouldn't be wholly inaccurate to name Billy Crystal as the best to ever do the job. Crystal, an affable song-and-comedy man (who was cut from the first episode of "SNL"), hosted the ceremony from 1990 to 1993, with returns in 1997, 1998, 2000, and 2004. Crystal, while game when finally on stage, has made no secrets about the times he wanted to step down. In 1998, he even announced to the audience that he didn't want to host the Oscars that year, but that the Academy talked him into it.

The Academy has experimented wildly with hosts over the years, inviting people like Seth MacFarlane, Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, and Hugh Jackman to take the job. Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted once. No one liked the year Anne Hathaway and James Franco served. One disastrous year, the Academy decided not to have a host.

In 2012, Eddie Murphy was slated to serve as the host of the Oscars ceremony, and he seemed like a natural choice. Murphy had been a comedian for decades and was one of the biggest movie stars in the world for a spell, so he knew the Hollywood establishment but was also comfortable on stage. Also, he and Crystal had both worked on "Saturday Night Live," implying that both performers would bring a comparable vibe.

Murphy, however, never got a chance to host. It seems that Murphy was going to perform under the eye of producer Brett Ratner, his director on the film "Tower Heist." When Brett Ratner used an anti-LGBTQIA+ slur on "The Howard Stern Show," however, the Academy asked him to step down as producer. When Ratner walked away, Eddie Murphy seemingly quit in solidarity, possibly feeling Ratner was treated unfairly. Brian Grazer replaced Ratner, and Billy Crystal was convinced to return in Murphy's place.