Madonna Almost Starred In One Of The Biggest '90s Box Office Flops

The early 1990s were a good time for the now-moribund genre of the erotic thriller. Mainstream Hollywood was pushing the limits of what audiences wanted to see in terms of sex and nudity, and multiple movies tapped into that sexual zeitgeist. Films like "Poison Ivy" (with Drew Barrymore) and "The Hand that Rocks the Cradle" (with Rebecca De Mornay) warned that one's babysitters might be there to take over the family with their sexual wiles, while "The Last Seduction," "Jade," "Sliver," and "Color of Night" tinged standard thrillers with a sexual element. Madonna starred in "Body of Evidence," a movie about a woman who accidentally sexed her partner to death. A lot of the genre's popularity was kicked by the assertive sexuality on display in Adrian Lyne's 1987 ultra-hit "Fatal Attraction."

The biggest hits of the day were probably Lyne's "Indecent Proposal" and Paul Verhoeven's "Basic Instinct," with the former making $266 million, and the latter $353 million. Given the amount of money erotic thrillers were making, it seemed high time that Hollywood try to push the envelope even further, and try to make the NC-17 rating commercially viable.

On paper, 1995's "Showgirls" sounded like a good idea. Verhoeven would direct, and the screenwriter of "Basic Instinct," Joe Eszterhas, would provide the script. The film would be backed by a major Hollywood studio, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and be given a proper budget. There would also be a lot of unapologetic sex and nudity, assuring that this was a film for grown-ups. Hollywood wouldn't just be for PG-13 blockbusters anymore.

As we all now know, however, "Showgirls" was a massive, massive bomb — one of the more notorious in Hollywood history.

During the making of "Showgirls," though, several stars of recent erotic hits were approached to play the lead antagonist, Cristal Connors. And since Madonna was fresh off of "Body of Evidence" for MGM, she seemed like a logical choice. It turns out she almost agreed.