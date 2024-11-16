Why Kurt Russell's Western TV Series The Quest Was Canceled After One Season

Kurt Russell was born to play a cowboy on the screen. After all, his old man, Bing Russell, starred in classics like "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza," so one could argue that the Western genre has always been in his DNA. Unfortunately, horse operas were going out of style when Kurt landed a starring role on "The Quest" in 1976, a one-season wonder that NBC canceled after 15 episodes due to poor ratings.

Created by Tracy Keenan Wynn, "The Quest" sees Russell and Tim Matheson play Morgan and Quentin Beaudine, a pair of long-lost brothers who reunite to search for their long-lost sister in the wild frontier. The siblings couldn't be more different, as Morgan was raised by a Cheyenne tribe and only knows the Wild West, while Quentin is a doctor who grew up in San Francisco, making him quite unaccustomed to the rough-and-tumble cowboy lifestyle. However, their quest to find their sister, coupled with the crucibles of the American frontier, force them to become a dynamic duo.

The premise of "The Quest" echoes John Ford's "The Searchers," a film many fans agree ranks among the best Westerns of all time. Perhaps the show was too derivative of Ford's flick and other Westerns to attract a sustainable audience. Furthermore, viewers were more enamored by a hipper show that dominated the airwaves at the time.