A Joker 2 Actor Thinks Joaquin Phoenix's DC Sequel Is The Worst Movie Ever Made

In Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux," conservative comedian Tim Dillon has a very brief cameo as one of the guards at Arkham Asylum. It's almost literally a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, and Dillon has even admitted that, when he finally watched Phillips' film, he didn't see himself.

The reason he didn't see himself is because he was on his phone, posting on social media how much the film sucked. Dillon hated it that much.

Dillon, for those unfamiliar, is a queer standup comedian who is perhaps best known for mocking Millennials and Gen-Z for being whiny and privileged. He also, however, pokes fun at Boomers for "refusing to retire" (squarely giving him a classic Gen-X disaffected tone) and pals around with right-wing pundits and bro-doggs like Joe Rogan, having described himself as right-leaning (although Dillon claims he has become too bitter to vote). Beyond that, Dillon has been doing standup comedy professionally since the early 2010s and released his first special, "A Real Hero," in 2022. His latest special, "This Is Your Country," was put out by Netflix in 2024.

His role in "Folie à Deux" is practically a walk-on, but Dillon was eager to see the film. Afterward, he was invited onto the questionable "Joe Rogan Experience" interview show, and he was happy to say that it was the worst movie ever made. Not just a bad DC Comics movie, or a bad movie in general, but the literal worst. This is a bold statement, seeing as DC Comics has also provided the world films like "Black Adam," "The Flash," "Catwoman," "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace," and "Jonah Hex." In Dillon's eyes, this one out-stunk them all.