Why Bruce Willis Knew That Die Hard With A Vengeance's Original Ending Would Be Reshot

There's a common misconception amongst casual movie fans that reshoots are a sign of a troubled production. What kind of clowns, these people reason, would move forward on such a pricey undertaking without a finished screenplay and an ironclad schedule that will ensure actors finish on time so they can move on to their next project?

The truth is that flexibility is key on a creative endeavor. What works on the page might not work once the scene is up on its feet and before cameras. This is one of several reasons there might be on-set rewrites, which, if extensive enough, could cause plotting issues further down the road. This could even necessitate the eventual scrapping of an entire action set piece and the constructing of a new one — and sometimes the need for an entirely new sequence isn't evident until the test screening process. This means everyone's going to have to come back for a reshoot.

As we've learned over the years, reshoots are factored into the production of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, even the good ones. The reasons, again, are myriad (and often tied to changes in the franchise's overall story arc), but it's typically no cause for alarm. It can, however, be a pain in the tuchus for folks who are working on a new movie or television show, as was the case for Bruce Willis when it came to orchestrating an entirely new action climax for "Die Hard with a Vengeance."