Clint Eastwood And Paul Newman Declined Roles In This M. Night Shyamalan Classic

This post contains spoilers for "Signs."

For me, "Signs" is the ultimate M. Night Shyamalan cinematic experience, and it has only gotten better with time. Before the film's 2002 release, Shyamalan had already proven his caliber as an up-and-coming filmmaker with "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable" — two entries that still live up to their fame — but "Signs" solidified his ability to shock, mesmerize, and entertain. Popular discourse surrounding "Signs" often revolves around its final twist, but this sci-fi thriller flick offers much more than that; it is a dynamic exploration of apprehension and anxieties that culminate in an event that could lead to the end of the world.

Shyamalan invests the alien invasion premise with an empathetic focal point in the form of the Hess family, as we are privy to every doubt, toil, and crisis they undergo while the film inches towards its exhilarating climax. Graham (Mel Gibson), a pastor struggling with his faith after the death of his wife, is barely able to function, let alone be there for his kids Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigail Breslin). The kids' uncle, Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix), who has moved in to support the family and help them process their grief, emerges as a sort of welcome respite, yet portends of doom manifest in the form of ominous crop circles and worldwide sightings of strange events. Can faith, or the absence of it, help an ordinary family to make it out alive, especially when they're already grieving?

"Signs" answers this question in a simple yet endearing way, weaving the fabric of the restoration of faith via miracle, but the lingering effect does not feel contrived or pretentious. Of course, the onus of selling such a tidy, cathartic resolution fell on the central cast, especially Gibson and Phoenix, whose characters are actively responsible for navigating such an impossible situation (for the sake of the children). They do, and remarkably so.

However, the role of Graham was declined by two popular actors before it ultimately went to Gibson. Here's what happened.