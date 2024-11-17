There's Only One Star Trek Movie With An Oscar Win

To date, there have been 13 "Star Trek" feature films, with a 14th movie, "Section 31," scheduled to debut on Paramount+ on January 24, 2025. The films are, many Trekkies would agree, various degrees of good and bad. Some of the "Star Trek" films are among the best sci-fi movies ever made, while others are handily the worst. Many agree that Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best one, although J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" is the highest-grossing. The four films based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — that is: "Generations," "First Contact," "Insurrection," and "Nemesis" — are all pretty middling, although many like the Borg action from "First Contact." My personal favorites are Robert Wise's 1979 epic "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," for its cerebral grandiosity, and Meyer's "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" for its political bent.

The films also fluctuate wildly in mere production quality. "Motion Picture" feels outsized and grand, while William Shatner's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" looks and feels cheap, with low-rent VFX and shoddy sets. Some of the "Star Trek" movies boast Oscar-caliber craftsmanship. Others have won Razzies.

But, perhaps surprisingly, the high-profile film franchise only has one installment that has been nominated for any Academy Awards. Not that the "Star Trek" movies were ever expected to be honored in the Best Picture category, but surely at least one film was recognized for its sound, music, or VFX, right? Between the 13 extant movies, only one Oscar has ever been given, and it was to Barney Burman, Mindy Hall, and Joel Harlow for their makeup effects in Abrams' "Star Trek" (2009).