The Best & Worst Paranormal Activity Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's fairly typical for the last entry in a long-running series to be regarded as the worst. Sometimes this is unfair, as people tend to have a real issue with endings, preferring instead their idealized version of the characters and their world that either ends their way or never ends at all. Other times, it's simply because of the law of diminishing returns; a final entry. If it's not treated as some culmination or grand finale like "Avengers: Endgame," it's usually around the time the people behind the series have either run out of ideas or have milked what was once original about the series completely dry. "The Ghost Dimension" suffers partially from this, as it was marketed and conceived as a concluding chapter to the mythology built within the "Paranormal Activity" series. Yet, either due to executives hedging their bets to see if another sequel might still be viable or some form of creative differences (there exists at least one wildly different alternate ending to the movie), the film raises more questions than it provides answers, and one of the strengths of the series — its ambiguity — starts to feel like a hindrance under the weight of too much vagueness.

Aside from not wrapping things up in a fully satisfactory way, "The Ghost Dimension" is a perfectly enjoyable entry in the series. Or, at least, it is when watched in 2D. The film was released in 3D, on the tail end of the post-"Avatar" boom of 3D films, and the effect of a found footage movie in 3D was either off-putting to some (including this writer, who became nauseous while watching the film in theaters) or resembled a too-little, too-late distraction for others. With all of these factors in play, it's not too surprising that "The Ghost Dimension" doesn't have a lot of shooters in the "Paranormal Activity" fandom.

Yet the film isn't the final movie in the series. "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" was released direct to Paramount+ in 2021 and although its Tomatometer score isn't significantly higher than "The Ghost Dimension," that could be because its streamer-exclusive status meant that not as many people saw it. It's unclear if the series might beget new installments in the future, but if it does, who knows: maybe "The Ghost Dimension" could rise or fall in the rankings. Like any consensus, only time will tell.