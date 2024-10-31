Teo Yoo & John Magaro Had To Be Kept Separate Before Past Lives

"Past Lives," Celine Song's achingly beautiful, contemplative drama was a standout at 2023's Sundance Film Festival. The playwright's directorial debut follows Nora, or Na Young (Greta Lee), and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two childhood sweethearts who grow up together in South Korea before becoming separated for more than a decade after Na Young's family move to Toronto. Later, Nora relocates to New York where she rediscovers her long lost friend on social media and the pair reconnect. However, Nora ultimately withdraws from the long-distance relationship and eventually marries American writer Arthur (John Magaro).

12 years later, Hae Sung finally visits Nora and Arthur in NYC, and a final act sees the childhood sweethearts try to make sense of their lingering feelings in the face of Nora's genuine love for her husband. Ultimately, the pair come to the understanding that their current situation simply constitutes another of their many past lives, before separating in the knowledge that fate may well bring them together again, in this life or the next.

It's a profoundly sad yet stirring and hopeful meditation on relationships and the mysterious forces that unite and separate people across lifetimes. Specifically, the concept of "In Yun" — which refers to reincarnation and the idea that people's relationships are influenced by their interactions in a past life — becomes a big theme in the film. What makes the movie so compelling, however, is that, stylistically, it doesn't submit to this kind of vague spirituality. Though it's propelled by the concept of "In Yun" thematically, part of what makes "Past Lives" so mesmerizing is the way in which it simultaneously feels so real. The environments, the story beats, and most importantly, the relationships, feel almost uncomfortably realistic, lending the film a visceral emotional power.

Song clearly had a firm grasp on the fact that relationships were the key to "Past Lives," and with that in mind, went to great lengths to ensure the interactions were authentic, including keeping two actors separate prior to their on-screen meeting.