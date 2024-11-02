Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr. Put His Safety On The Line To Play The Skipper

The old axiom states that the show must go on, and if you've ever participated in even a school play, you probably know why it applies. When you're bopping around hastily crafted sets (or sturdily built backdrops), it's not uncommon to get a splinter or two. You might sustain a mild head injury by walking straight into a low-hanging metal girder or sprain your ankle by tripping up over a cable protector where someone forgot to place glow tape. (These aren't oddly specific because they happened to me — so far as you know.) These are unfortunate occurrences, but unless you're fancy enough to have an understudy, you've got to suck it up and show up for the next performance.

Obviously, there are certain extreme maladies that can shut you down for a while. Harrison Ford was out of commission for five weeks on "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" thanks to a back injury, and missed a month of shooting when he broke his leg on the set of "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens."

Somewhere in the middle is Alan Hale Jr., who achieved television immortality as the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island." Hale was a big fellow who had to do his share of pratfalls on the sitcom, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he took more than his share of lumps. But according to his co-star Russell Johnson, who played the decidedly less bumbling Professor Roy Hinkley, he could work through injuries that might've left some asking if the show could maybe go a day or possibly even a week without them.