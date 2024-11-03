The Denzel Washington & Tom Cruise Spy Movie We Never Got To See

As MGM was gearing toward actualizing the Ludlum adaptation, hot screenwriters Michael Brandt and Derek Haas — who had worked together in 2008's "Wanted" — were hired to write the script, while Washington and Cruise were expected to play Scofield and Talaniekov, respectively. In 2011, Cronenberg confirmed his initial involvement and explained the reasons behind the project falling apart (via Showbiz 411):

"I was working on 'The Matarese Circle,' the novel by Robert Ludlum, which was going to star Denzel Washington and Tom Cruise before MGM went belly up. So I don't think that's going to happen now. Tom still likes the idea, though."

This is a bummer, as the Washington-Cruise combination could have potentially been explosive on the big screen, since both actors have commanding presences in ways that are different yet complementary. Washington brings a practiced theatricality and warmth to every role he takes on, while Cruise embraces sharpened gusto and intensity no matter what kind of character he is expected to play. Of course, there's also the Cronenberg factor, which makes for beautifully strange stories that can be earnest when the premise demands, and it would have been fascinating to see how the director employed his signature ability to delve beneath the surface in a thriller like this.

In terms of the narrative, "The Matarese Circle" follows an oft-overdone trope where two people belonging to opposing forces need to team up together to take down a threat more immediate and dangerous than their perceived differences. Here, the threat in question is a mysterious group known as the Matarese, who wish to destroy and dominate the world because they have the means to do so. Ludlum filters most of the novel through Scofield and Talaniekov's perspectives, where they compile their intel on the elusive group and realize that the Matarese aim to infiltrate and topple all intelligence agencies.

Although Ludlum's novel isn't the most thorough or convincing, it is lengthy and twisty enough to make for a competent page-turner. Hopefully, we will be gifted with a seriously gritty, entertaining adaptation of "The Matarese Circle" someday.