Before They Were Famous, Henry Cavill And Michael Fassbender Led A Memorably Awful Horror Movie

"Blood Creek" picks up in 1936 as the Wollners — who are settled in rural West Virginia — host the eccentric Richard Wirth, a Nazi academic in search of ancient runestones supposedly buried in the area by Viking explorers. Wirth's intentions are obviously unsavory, and he wants to use the Wollners as test subjects for some sort of twisted occult experiment, but the family manages to trap the vampire necromancer in a cellar.

The price for trapping and sustaining such an evil entity is to sacrifice locals over the years, and this is exactly what the Wollners do until the relentlessly determined (and violent) Victor Marshall escapes after being caught in 2007. However, instead of running away like any sensible bloke, Victor returns to the farm with his brother Evan, and the two hatch a plan to take down Wirth after accidentally freeing him from his confinement. The goal is to stop every Nazi occultist like Wirth, who plans to feed upon the locals and activate runestones with the power to transform them into superhumans. Yes, there is more than one Nazi necromancer/vampire running around in rural West Virginia, where most of them remain trapped in basements or cellars. The how and the why of it all remains immaterial in the face of the plot's overarching silliness.

Although "Blood Creek" is deeply absurd, the ominous aspects of the film work well thanks to an authentically creepy Fassbender (who makes the most of what little he has to work with, which mostly amounts to cursing and appearing fiendishly evil). Cavill also emerges as a worthy protagonist here, capable of selling the ridiculous heroic impetus his character is expected to fulfill, even when the script by David Kajganich (writer of the 2018 "Suspiria") fails to stitch together a coherent chain of events or explain why key developments are occurring in the first place.

However, it is fun to watch Fassbender's Wirth do bizarre stuff like using his necromancer powers and transforming the dead into demonic beasts, and certain moments — such as a demon horse storming a farmhouse — fare well on the oddity meter. There's some decent gore and creature design to look out for here too, but apart from these touches, "Blood Creek" boils down to its crackpot premise and a villain who impales his own skull for funsies.