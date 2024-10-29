You'll Want To Sink Your Teeth Into Horror Maestro James Wan's 15 Favorite Vampire Movies

James Wan has more than earned his inclusion in the pantheon of horror maestros. Over a 20-year career that started in 2004 with "Saw," Wan has mostly stayed true to the genre, making films about monsters human, ghostly and adorably parasitic (who doesn't love that ghastly cutie Gabriel from "Malignant"?). His films are fun, funny, and almost always terrifying in surprising ways (i.e. when he's not making superhero or action movies). Wan works an audience like a showman who's carefully studied the tricks of his predecessors, so when he makes a list of his favorite movies, you'd do well to add those titles to your viewing queue — especially if you're an aspiring director yourself.

As a horror aficionado, Wan is also worth listening to when he breaks down his favorites by subgenre. Even if he's never knocked out a zombie flick or a werewolf movie, learning his preferences can only help lead you to worthwhile films you might've missed/never seen, while also giving you a deeper understanding of his work overall.

So when Wan takes time to make a list of his 15 top vampire movies, you should pay close attention because A) 15 means he loves the subgenre too much to stay within the conventional parameters of a top 10, B) if he does get around to making a vampire movie, you'll have a head start on what he might reference, and C) personal lists are always more interesting than polls.

And just what are Wan's all-time bloodsucker films?