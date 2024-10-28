Ben Stiller's Star-Studded 2018 True Crime Miniseries Is A Hit On Netflix

Whether it's fictionalized or a straight-up documentary, the true-crime genre seems to reign supreme in the streaming wars. All you have to do is hook into an intriguing real-life subject and viewers will binge-watch their hearts out.

Stiller's contribution to this genre is the excellent drama "Escape at Dannemora," an account of an upstate New York prison break engineered by two convicted murderers, Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano), and aided by penitentiary employee Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell (Patricia Arquette). It's a gripping seven-episode series written by Brett Johnson and "The Player" scribe Michael Tolkin (read our interview with him about the show here) that'll have you pinned to your couch, so keep that in mind when you hit play on that first chapter. There's no way you'll check out of this sucker. Right now, "Escape at Dannemora" is hovering at the number 5 spot on Netflix's TV charts, indicating yet again how a series on a lesser-watched channel like Showtime can become a big hit when it debuts on the world's biggest streaming service.

Though the real-life Joyce Mitchell has expressed vehement displeasure with Stiller's depiction of the events, that's par for the course when people have their lives turned into entertainment (especially the lurid kind). You can determine for yourself if she was ill-served by Stiller, but what's not up for debate are the phenomenal performances of the three leads (Arquette won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work) and the crackerjack supporting cast that includes Bonnie Hunt, Jeremy Bobb, Eric Lange, and David Morse. This is terrific, deep-dish entertainment, so settle in and know that you're in expert hands with film-and-television legacy Ben Stiller.