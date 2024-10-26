Why Patrick Warburton Refused To Participate In One Family Guy Episode

Joe Swanson (Patrick Warburton) is one of the four main "best guy friends" on Seth MacFarlane's undying animated sitcom "Family Guy." Swanson, along with the idiotic Peter (MacFarlane), the laconic Cleveland (Mike Henry, then Arif Zahir), and the perverted Quagmire (also MacFarlane) regularly meet to have drinks at their favorite Rhode Island bar, the Drunken Clam, and swap stories of their bad decisions and work triumphs. Professionally, Swanson is the most capable, having been a police officer for many years. He has a handsome square jaw and massive shoulders, and he is happy with his wife Bonnie (Jennifer Tilly).

In a rare case of good representation, Swanson sits in a wheelchair, making him one of the few disabled regular characters in mainstream television. He's often seen as physically adept, able to grapple with perps more capably than his abled counterparts. "Family Guy," however, is known for its aggressively tasteless humor, and sometimes made jokes at Joe's expense. Indeed, a 2017 study found that Joe Swanson's disability was mocked openly in 15% of his appearances throughout the first 15 seasons of "Family Guy."

Warburton, who is not disabled, understands that "Family Guy" plays out on the edge, having grown its massive audience with a raucous, deliberately offensive style of humor. He plays his role with dignity and understands that a lot of the edgier jokes may not align with his own personal sensibilities. One cannot work on "Family Guy" if one is concerned with being offended.

But in a 2019 interview with Digital Spy, Warburton recalled at that Seth MacFarlane "crossed the line" a few times. And there was one instance of MacFarlane writing a joke he found to be so unbearably tasteless, he refused to participate in the episode. It wasn't even one of Joe's lines. He just hated the gag.