The Simpsons Had To Ban A Joke Because Of TV Rules

Longtime showrunner Al Jean told Vulture when "The Simpsons" was renewed for season 23 (back when it was nearing the 500 episode milestone) that Fox had become "increasingly prude" and they decreed that Homer Simpson could no longer expose his posterior.

"There was a period where we could show Homer's a**," Jean said, but then "They said we couldn't." It didn't matter that repeats of past episodes still showed Homer's forbidden cheeks. "I then went back to them and noted that the repeats where we had showed it are airing in syndication at 6 p.m." This was on TV stations owned by Fox. Still, as Jean tells it, the network was not convinced. "Banned. Completely."

Show creator Matt Groening told members of the press earlier this year (via Metro) that the reason was very practical. "Historically, 'The Simpsons' has been on Sunday night at 8 p.m," Groening said. "There are things you can do and can't do at 8 p.m. that you can do at 8:30." This is how, according to Groening, Homer started hiding his behind, but "Family Guy" could carry on showing as much butt as they wanted, "Because they were on at 8:30." No more Dr. Cheeks, who was a little behind in doing his rounds.

Groening doesn't hold a grudge, and actually doesn't think "The Simpsons" needs to be edgy to still be relevant, to compete with shows like "Family Guy," "South Park," or "Rick and Morty." According to the creator, "We're not gonna out them them." Instead, Groening's aim for the future of the iconic cartoon is to "just do emotional, observant, humanity based comedy, and satire."