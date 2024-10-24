The Disappointing Truth About Terrifier 3's 'Extended Cut'

Damien Leone's "Terrifier 3," just like its immediate 2022 predecessor, is one of the year's great success stories. Made for only $2 million, "Terrifier 3" has earned a surprising $45.9 million at the box office so far. This is astonishing, given that "Terrifier 3" is hardly a broadly appealing, four-quadrant crowd-pleaser. Indeed, it's a gruesomely violent poem to nihilism and death, starring a demonic clown (Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton) who merrily dismembers, decapitates, and sometimes eats a plethora of victims. The "Terrifier" movies are among the goriest one might ever see, and that reputation is bringing horror fans out in droves.

The plot of "Terrifier 3" continues directly from "Terrifier 2," following Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) as they continue to flee the mayhem wrought by Art the Clown. Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) survived the events of the first "Terrifier," but became demonically possessed, and serves as Art's terrifying accomplice in "Terrifier 3." That, however, is where easy descriptions end, as "Terrifier 3," on a scene-by-scene basis, becomes a little difficult to follow. Characters teleport from location to location without much explanation as to what they're doing there. For certain sequences, it feels like scenes of exposition may be missing.

In a new interview with EW, Leone noted that a director's cut of "Terrifier 3" may be in the works, and one might expect a longer edit to provide those missing moments. However, Leone explained that the lack of connective material was actually an artistic choice on his part.