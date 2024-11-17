Al Pacino Fought To Get A Scene Cut From Dog Day Afternoon

In Sidney Lumet's terse 1975 classic "Dog Day Afternoon," based on the 1972 Life Magazine biography "The Boys in the Bank" by P.F. Kluge, Al Pacino plays Sonny Wortzik, the ringleader of a first-time bank robbing team. He and his cronies — including Sal (John Cazale) and Stevie (Gary Springer) — have set their sights on the First Brooklyn Savings Bank, thinking they can get in and out with minimal fuss and a pile of cash. Everything goes wrong right away, however. Stevie flees the scene, leaving his compatriots a little stranded, and Sonny learns that the daily pickup has already occurred, leaving him with only $1,100 in cash.

The situation merely snowballs from there. A small fire in the bank alerts the police and Sonny locks himself inside the bank, forcing him into a hostage situation. Sonny, not a career criminal, is still suspicious of all cops, seeing as the infamous Attica Prison Riot had taken place less than a year before. That riot, to remind readers, saw prison guards murdering 43 inmates, making it the deadliest prison uprising in history. Sonny, obviously, doesn't want to be murdered by cops, chanting "Attica! Attica!" to a now-gathered crowd of onlookers (itself a famous moment improvised by Pacino).

But why did Sonny even want to rob a bank? It seems that his trans girlfriend, living by the name Leon (Chris Sarandon), required money for gender-affirming surgery. Sonny has a wife, Angie (Susan Peretz), and children, but they are estranged. After a while, Sonny realizes that the situation is well beyond his control and that his death might at the very least provide insurance money for his wife and kids and money for his girlfriend's surgery.

Sonny and Leon mostly communicate from a distance, although there was a scene in the film's script wherein the two were to have an in-person kiss ... with Leon dressed as Marilyn Monroe. According to Pacino's new autobiography "Sonny Boy" (via Entertainment Weekly), the actor objected to the drag scene, feeling it was in poor taste. Essentially, Pacino saw it as an absurd and cartoony take on Leon that deviated too far from the otherwise realistic situation.