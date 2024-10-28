The Star Trek Character You Likely Didn't Realize Was Played By The Future King Of Jordan

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Investigations" (March 13, 1996), the jolly Neelix (Ethan Phillips), appointed as the U.S.S. Voyager's morale officer, records a video blog called "A Briefing with Neelix." The blog is meant to spread news among the ship's crew and include interviews with various officers, musical performances, updates from the captain, officer commendations from the first officer, and previews of upcoming meals. While this is a fine idea, none of the starship's officers are much interested, as they are a little put off by Neelix's ultra-happy demeanor.

At one point, Neelix approaches Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) about whether or not he had watched the show, interrupting a conversation Kim was having with a junior science officer in the hallway. Kim dismisses the officer, who politely nods and walks away. Neelix and Kim then begin to discuss Neelix's interview program.

The junior officer has no lines, as the actor was not a SAG member. Casual audiences may not have been able to recognize him, but the junior officer was played by then Prince Abdullah of Jordan. In 1999, he would ascend to the throne, becoming King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, making him the only member of legitimate world royalty to appear in "Star Trek." As it so happens, Prince Abdullah was in the United States as a special gift from his United States advisor. What the Prince didn't know is that his advisor had been talking to Paramount about a possible cameo, and the studio was amenable. The Prince was a massive Trekkie, it seems, and wanted to use his political clout to arrange a mere visit to the set of "Voyager." He was surprised to learn that he would be appearing on the show.