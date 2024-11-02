Star Trek's Starship Enterprise Originally Had A Very Different Name

It's difficult to imagine a version of "Star Trek" wherein the central starship was not called the Enterprise. And "Enterprise" is, of course, a fantastic name for a starship living in an egalitarian, utopian future of togetherness and global unity. For one, the name is conceptual; it's not named after anything on Earth, eschewing any geocentricity. "Star Trek" can too often be geocentric, concerned more with the plight and personal details of humans and Earth than of its alien characters or their respective homeworlds. "Enterprise" ensures an element of neutrality.

Also, an "enterprise" is a grand thing to undertake. The name implies that the ship is on an active mission. The ship is not called the USS Complacency. Additionally, the abstract noun "enterprise" doesn't bear any kind of jingoistic underpinnings. Had the ship been called, say, the USS Freedom or even the USS Independence, it would feel markedly American. Not that the United States has a copyright on the words "freedom" and "independence," but those words are typically used in this country's unique brand of brazen, dull, ultra-patriotic rhetoric. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry didn't want his show to vaunt America. He wanted it to vaunt humanity.

But that wasn't always the case. In the early days of development, while Roddenberry was still inventing the names of the characters and starships in "Star Trek," he briefly envisioned a spacecraft called the USS Yorktown. This was a name taken from the real-life WWII-era aircraft carrier, originally commissioned in 1937. The Yorktown sunk at the battle of Midway in 1942 and remains on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

It wasn't until Roddenberry learned about another real-life WWII-era aircraft carrier that he renamed his fictional starship the USS Enterprise.