Jason Bateman Almost Directed One Of The Best Comedies Of The Century So Far

"Game Night" is one of the best comedies of the last decade, a fantastic film following a group of friends who gather for a game night before the fun turns into a nightmare after one of them is kidnapped for real. Part mystery, part David Fincher's "The Game" (but played for laughs), and otherwise all-round mayhem, the movie features Rachel McAdams at her absolute best, one of the all-time greatest side characters in Jesse Plemons' Gary, and one of Jason Bateman's strongest performances.

However, Bateman almost had a very different role in the film, which he also produced. You see, the film went into development back in 2013 when New Line bought an original script by Mark Perez (which was likewise about a game night that goes wrong), and for much of that time Bateman was slated to direct the film. As the actor once told CinemaBlend, "I had done these two sort of festival films as a director, and I wanted to direct something that was a lot more of a commercial sort of effort."

Before the film was finally released in 2018, the script went through years of rewrites, with Bateman overseeing different drafts with different writers. Everything changed, though, when Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley came aboard to write the final draft of the script. "We knew that they wanted to no longer just write things and have somebody else direct, but they wanted to direct things that they write," Bateman told Alarabiya in 2018. "So I said, 'I'll step off as a director if you guys will agree to write it'. They said yes. That turned out to be a great decision because they made a great movie."