Why Jon Stewart Banned Hugh Grant From The Daily Show

In Paul King's "Paddington 2," High Grant played an egocentric actor named Phoenix Buchanan, a greedy villain given to flights of narcissism. Given what Jon Stewart has said about Grant, it might not have been a stretch for him to play such a character. Grant had a bad reputation and has taken to task by the press several times in the past for losing his temper on set. Most recently, Grant was reported to have yelled very harshly at a woman on the set of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." He assumed that the woman was a visiting executive and he was infuriated by her demands. As it turns out, the woman was an on-set chaperone for one of the film's child actors, and certainly didn't deserve a dressing down.

Grant was conciliatory afterward, however. He admitted immediately to "groveling," asking for forgiveness.

Back in 2012, however, Grant already recognized this about himself. In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, he admitted to throwing a tantrum backstage on "The Daily Show," right in front of the host Jon Stewart. "I did have a tantrum backstage," he confessed. "About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one." In between tantrums, Grant seems to be decent, but he also regularly appears to be in a position where he becomes inexcusably angry and makes unreasonable demands of his co-workers.

Of course, this was after Stewart had already called the actor out while being interviewed by Stephen Colbert live on stage at the Wellmont Theater in New Jersey (via The Guardian). According to the "Daily Show" host, Grant was the worst guest he had ever had on his series, and that included some of the political monsters and dictators that he has deliberately hosted.