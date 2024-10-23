Clint Eastwood Could've Shared The Screen With A Hollywood Legend – But He Just Didn't Like Her

Movie stars are still very much a factor in Hollywood, but they seem a little less special in our social media age. Even those that don't have active accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, and the like seem a little more human now that anyone can whip out their smartphone and record, say, Timothée Chalamet popping into a coffee shop for an espresso. We just don't get awestruck by stars the way we used to.

Those of us born before the proliferation of the internet remember a time when stars felt larger than life. Warren Beatty, Barbra Streisand, and Burt Reynolds were like American royalty. When you went to the movies and saw them in a trailer for a new motion picture, you knew you'd be right back in that theater (or one close by) to see that sucker in a few months. And if you were promised two big stars for the price of one, good lord! Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep? Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor? Ted Danson and Howie Mandel?

Mega-star pairings were still a huge deal in 1984 when Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood hooked up for the cop comedy "City Heat." It was lousy, but, in the moment, it was hard to turn down (unless the studio stupidly opened it the same weekend as "Beverly Hills Cop," starring newly minted mega-star Eddie Murphy). For Eastwood, it could've been the second of two such buzzy team-ups that year. Unfortunately, he didn't think very highly of Jane Fonda.