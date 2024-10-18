Why Disney Should Be Afraid (Very Afraid) Of Universal Studios And Epic Universe

It has not been the most amazing of weeks for the Walt Disney Company's theme-park division, for two specific reasons. First, it unveiled a pilot program for something it's called the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which enables a guest to skip the line at every major attraction at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World ... as long as you have a few hundred extra dollars per person to spare, per day and per park. Then, Universal Studios confirmed the online scuttlebutt: its newest Orlando theme park, Epic Universe, will open on May 22, 2025. Epic Universe, to be clear, isn't just some new land being added to either Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida; it is an entirely new park with a handful of dedicated areas lining up with some of the biggest pieces of intellectual property under the Universal banner. Now, while the impending arrival of Epic Universe was no secret, its shift from being a work in progress to something that's a mere seven months from being a tangible reality for guests also makes it a tangible (and terrifying) reality for its competition.

In April of 2023, Disney celebrated the 25th anniversary of its fourth theme park, Disney's Animal Kingdom. What it was also doing, however, was celebrating the last time that it had opened a single new theme park in the 43 square miles that comprise Walt Disney World. It's not as if Disney has sat dormant in the last 25-plus years, but if you simply look at a comparison of the timelines of the two competing theme-park resorts in the intervening period, it's remarkable to see how much has depicted Disney catching up to Universal instead of the other way around. A year after the opening of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Universal opened Islands of Adventure, and it's never quite stopped stealing focus from Disney. It's true that Disney opened up areas themed to "Star Wars" and "Avatar" in the 2010s, but those sections only arrived after Universal unveiled the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both its Florida and Orlando resorts. Universal also opened up Volcano Bay, a new water park often considered the best of its kind in the United States.

Epic Universe, at least as it's being promoted now, showcases the reality that Universal has a lot of memorable franchises it hasn't been able to effectively shoehorn into its existing parks, leading it to open up the new space. Aside from creating a third land themed to the "Harry Potter" franchise, there will be a Dark Universe focused on Universal's monster movies (and hopefully more successful than Universal's mid-2010s cinematic attempt to create a Dark Universe); a section themed to the "How to Train Your Dragon" films; and a Super Nintendo World that will offer an expanded group of rides beyond the already widely loved Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. Of course, it's no guarantee that guests will love whatever new attractions Universal offers or that there won't be changes made moving forward. Still, the company has a habit of getting off on the right foot more effectively than Disney. Just consider Disney's only new theme park in the 21st century, which has had to be redone so many times.