The Moth In The Silence Of The Lambs Poster Has A Scandalous Secret

In Jonathan Demme's 1991 thriller "The Silence of the Lambs," FBI cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) finds several interesting and shocking clues while examining a dead body that had been fished out of Elk River in Clay County, West Virginia. Most prominently, large diamond patterns have been sliced out of the skin of the victim's back — though to what end, Starling hasn't yet determined. More curiously, the pathologist finds a cocoon lodged in the victim's throat. It's too delicate to have fallen in accidentally, meaning someone shoved it in there deliberately.

Later, Starling takes the cocoon to a pair of entomologists (Paul Lazar and Dan Butler), hoping to learn more about it. The entomologists carefully dissect the cocoon and find it to be the species acherontia styx, better known as the death head moth (although it should have been more accurately described as the lesser death's head hawkmoth). The insect is easily recognizable, as it bears a curious white blotch on its thorax that resembles a human skull.

The moth was such a striking element of "The Silence of the Lambs" that the film's marketing department put it on posters, often with its wings spread over the mouths of Starling or of Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), the intelligent and imprisoned serial killer whom Starling consults for advice into the minds of other killers.

Looking close at the poster, however, one might find that the death head moth isn't the same as the one seen in the movie. Indeed, the skull on the poster is actually a famous photograph conceived by Salvador Dalí and taken by fellow surrealist Philippe Halsman, wherein they arranged several nude women in an outsized skull-shaped tableau.