Steven Spielberg Thinks One Aspect Of Filmmaking Is More Important Than Movie Stars

Steven Spielberg has been able to call his shot for the vast majority of his career. Ever since he directed "Jaws" in 1975, which was then the highest grossing movie of all time (a record it held for two whole years until the arrival of George Lucas' "Star Wars"), Spielberg hasn't had to work too terribly hard to secure the budgets, talent, and whatever other resources he needs to make whatever it is he wants to make. So it's fair to say that his filmmaking process is radically different than just about everyone else's — Christopher Nolan is probably the only other director who gets to play in Hollywood's sandbox with this kind of financial and creative freedom nowadays.

So while Spielberg possesses a wealth of information when it comes to filmmaking craft, it's important to note that his pointers on how to get a film made in 2024, and what to prioritize, come from a place of extreme privilege. This is, obviously, not a knock. The man richly deserves his success and stature. It's just been a long time since he had to scrap. So if you're a young filmmaker, it's best to read what I'm about to share below as aspirational. You want to get to a place where you can think this way, but, trust me, you ain't there yet.

And this is sad because, in theory, everything Spielberg says here is absolutely right and the way it should be for everyone.