Al Pacino's Worst Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Is One Of His Funniest Roles

Why did the legendary actor from "The Godfather" make a movie that so openly lampoons himself in the first place? The actor admits in a 2019 GQ interview he has been falling into a "perverse" habit of joining bad films to "try to make them better." Most recently, he told The New York Times why he took on the role:

"It came at a time in my life that I needed it, because it was after I found out I had no more money. My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly. So I took this. There's this thing I do in that film: They got me doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial. You know how many people think I actually made that commercial?"

Despite having to do "Jack and Jill" just for a paycheck, Al Pacino gives it his all and is willing to poke fun at himself. Robert Smigel tells Cracked, "I just loved how much Pacino cared. He just emanated joy because he was so excited and committed to making his part as funny as it could be," and Pacino would often call him with ideas. You can really see this enthusiasm shine on screen.

Al Pacino could have easily phoned it in — just like his contemporary, Robert De Niro, in films like "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" or "The War with Grandpa." "Jack and Jill" showcases the mark of a true actor: someone who commits and goes all the way for a role, no matter what. "Jack and Jill" is a nightmare to get through outside of Al Pacino's scenes, where you can tell that he's having a blast. The humor that riffs on his stardom is sharp and clever; if only that type of writing had been in the rest of the movie.