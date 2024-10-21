Star Trek: The Wrath Of Khan Secretly Introduced The Franchise's First Half-Vulcan/Half-Romulan

Fun trivia: "Star Trek" didn't have a full-blooded Vulcan character in its main cast until the introduction of Tuvok (Tim Russ) on "Star Trek: Voyager" in 1995. Until that point, most of the central Vulcan characters were partially non-Vulcan. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), of course, was half-Vulcan and half-human, with a Vulcan father (played by Mark Lenard in the original series) and a human mother (played by Jane Wyatt). Spock was raised on Vulcan, however, and had devoted himself to the Vulcan ethos of emotionlessness and logic.

Saavik (Kirstie Alley) from 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," one might find, was also not fully Vulcan, although only deep-cut Trekkies might know about her true heritage. Saavik, for the uninitiated, was a Starfleet cadet who was serving on board the U.S.S. Enterprise as Spock's protégé. "Star Trek II" opened with Saavik taking the now-famous Kobayashi Maru test, a no-win scenario designed to test a cadet's command skills in a desperate situation. Saavik was a very rules-oriented character, fond of quoting regulations to Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), and lived just as emotionlessly as Spock.

At the end of the film, however, after Spock dies saving the Enterprise, Saavik is seen crying at his funeral. In this case, she couldn't control her sadness. On the DVD commentary track for "Star Trek II," director Nicholas Meyer says he was lightly admonished on set for including a crying Vulcan because "Vulcans don't do that." Meyer, not caring much for extant canon, merely answered that her tears merely made her a more interesting Vulcan.

Meyer might have also pointed out that the script for "Star Trek II" mentioned that Saavik was actually half-Romulan. Indeed, a scene was shot wherein Kirk and Spock discuss her test-taking abilities, and Spock mentioned that her Romulan heritage likely contributed to a certain degree of impulsiveness. The scene was ultimately deleted, but it can be found easily enough online.