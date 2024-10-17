Demi Moore Could've Starred In A Cult Classic Fantasy Film – But Wasn't Hired For A Ridiculous Reason

Demi Moore moved around a lot in her childhood, and her life wasn't wholly rosy. As she's described it, Moore frequently relocated around the U.S., struggling with her mother and her stepfathers, and often finding herself malnourished. When she was 16, Moore dropped out of high school and took a job as a receptionist at 20th Century Fox. She signed a modest modeling contract and was making ends meet. Her next door neighbor was, it turned out, Nastassja Kinski, and the German actor encouraged Moore to take acting classes. She continued to model while working her way into films, making her debut in the 1981 movie "Choices." The following year, Moore appeared in the 3-D monster movie "Parasite."

These were the first two steps in a career that experienced a massive upward trajectory. By 1984, Moore was already playing lead characters in major studio productions. She became an adjunct of the Brat Pack, appearing in films like "St. Elmo's Fire," "Wisdom," and "About Last Night." In 1987, she famously married fellow superstar Bruce Willis, and the pair were often considered one of Hollywood's best power couples.

Something Moore never got to do early in her career, however, was appear in Don Coscarelli's well-liked cult fantasy film "The Beastmaster." The film, thanks to immensely heavy rotation on cable TV, has become deeply beloved by a generation of fans, all of them fond of Coscarelli's wild ideas, as well as the lead performance by the hunky Marc Singer and the lovely Tanya Roberts as the Beastmaster's love interest, Kiri. An oft-repeated joke: there was a time when HBO stood for "Hey, 'Beastmaster's' On."

As it so happens, Kiri was initially offered to Moore. As Coscarelli related in his memoir "True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking by Phantasm and Bubba Ho-tep director Don Coscarelli," he had every intention of casting Moore ... only for her to lose the part when the film's executive producer declared her voice was too low.