One Star Trek Scene Made Patrick Stewart Cry So Much He Freaked Out The Entire Crew

When production began on Stuart Baird's "Star Trek: Nemesis," everyone knew it was going to be the final cinematic outing for the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The film is full of giant, dramatic changes for its characters and features multiple fond farewells. It even opens with the marriage of Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), a romantic consummation that had been dangling over the franchise since 1987. Riker also, at long last, accepted a captaincy of his own, taking command of the U.S.S. Titan. "Nemesis" was going to dramatize Riker's final mission as first officer of a ship called the Enterprise.

The ending of "Nemesis" was dramatic and tragic. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was stranded on board a Romulan vessel and the Enterprise, pummeled in battle, was about to be destroyed. Data (Brent Spiner) then bravely flew through space to get on the ship, rescue Picard, and destroy it from the inside, sacrificing himself to save everyone. "Nemesis" featured more deaths than any of the other "Next Generation" movies. Later, once the conflagration had calmed, the surviving Enterprise crew members toasted Data's life with a glass of wine. It's a maudlin moment.

Shortly thereafter, the final farewell came when Riker entered the captain's ready room, requesting permission to disembark. He and Picard shared a conversation of mutual melancholy. Riker says that it was an honor serving with Picard. "The honor was mine," he replied. They both held back their tears.

According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Michael Gross, this scene was difficult for Stewart to get through. The actors knew this was going to be one of their final scenes together, possibly forever, and the last 15 years of "Star Trek" memories all rushed in at once. Stewart admitted to actually crying on set, and noisily. The crew hadn't ever seen the taciturn Stewart break down like that, and some of them panicked.