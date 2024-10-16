A Bones Episode Was Basically A Shameless Plug For James Cameron's Avatar

In the season 5 episode "The Gamer in the Grease," "Bones" got its geek on with a mystery about the murder of a video game-playing superstar who gets killed after earning a perfect score on the fictional game "Punky Pong." If you're saying, "Hey, that sounds more like it was inspired by 'The King of Kong,'" well, it clearly was, but at least the show couldn't use the title of the actual game. Not so with "Avatar."

When the gang at the Jeffersonian is asked to look into this possible murder, squintern Colin Fischer (Joel David Moore) panics that he might miss out on getting to see the premiere of "Avatar" (to which he won tickets on the internet). To ensure that he doesn't lose his place in line, he asks Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) and Sweets (John Francis Daley) to hold his spot whenever he has to go to work.

If you're wondering why "Bones" went the extra promotional mile for "Avatar," you must not be a Na'vi enthusiast. Moore also plays Dr. Norm Spellman, who accompanies Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) to Pandora. And if you're now wondering why an actor would agree to something like this, you don't know how hard it is to keep busy as a working actor.

Moore once told The Wall Street Journal he was thrilled to shill for Cameron's movie, explaining why "Bones" was the perfect vehicle for such unabashed salesmanship. "You couldn't have done this on 'CSI,' where everyone takes themselves so seriously all the time," he noted. "And you never see a clip of me or my avatar in the TV episode. It does get confusing. You can understand how an actor can go crazy and start drinking at noon."

"Bones" was nearing the peak of its Nielsen ratings popularity in 2009 (it ranked 32nd overall that year), so maybe it corralled some extra eyeballs for "Avatar." Most likely, everyone who watched "Bones" at the time spent that Thursday day/night in line at their own multiplex waiting to take their trip to Pandora.