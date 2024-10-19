Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Tried To Ban Their Own Film From Being Released
One cannot exaggerate how popular Leonardo DiCaprio was in the late 1990s. Not only was the handsome young actor acclaimed for his performances in "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?," but he was also working with interesting directors like Agnieszka Holland (on "Total Eclipse") and Sam Raimi (on "The Quick and the Dead"). He had even became a legit American heartthrob after appearing in the MTV-ready "Romeo + Juliet," a reputation that seemed to become permanent when he starred in James Cameron's 1997 film "Titanic," the then highest-grossing movie of all time.
DiCaprio was deeply beloved by teenage girls everywhere, and one couldn't walk past a magazine rack without seeing Leo's mug. He was the subject of unauthorized video profiles, news stories, and salacious teen magazine spreads. DiCaprio knew about his reputation as a sex symbol and brazenly took advantage; in a 1998 profile in New York Magazine (one that has been revisited often by outlets like Vulture), Leo was said to be the ring-leader of the P***y Posse, an unofficially assembled group of young actors who often infiltrated the clubs specifically to have as much sex as possible, preferably with fashion models. Other members of the Posse included Lucas Haas, Tobey Maguire, David Blaine, Jay Ferguson, Josh Miller, Kevin Connelly, Scott Bloom, and Justin Herwick. The gaggle of young horndogs would make a scene wherever they went, often starting drunken fights and not tipping waitresses. They were the new Brat Pack, distinguished by the fact that they were actual brats.
In 1996, director R.D. Robb assembled several members of the Posse and shot what might be called the P***y Posse movie, although it's officially titled "Don's Plum." DiCaprio, Maguire, Connelly, Bloom, and several other hot, rising 20-somethings stars appeared in the tiny-budget indie film, which was set entirely in a diner. Most of the dialogue was improvised and the actors more or less played versions of themselves.
"Don's Plum" became notorious for its unavailability. It wasn't released in 1996 and no one knew where to see it. It seems that DiCaprio and Maguire, as noted in a 2016 article by The Guardian, deliberately suppressed the movie for a variety of reasons.
Maguire confessed too much on camera
DiCaprio and Maguire had what appeared to be a legitimate complaint. They both claimed that Robb, when he pitched the project to the Posse, intended to make it a short. He would allow the actors to explore their characters and make up dialogue freely, and then find a 30-minute film in the footage. Ultimately, however, Robb edited the footage into an 89-minute feature and sought to get it released as such, hoping to sell DiCaprio as his leading man. DiCaprio and Maguire didn't agree to a feature and, according to co-writer and producer David Stutman, actively tried to keep the film from being released. Stutman didn't say what their tactics were, but it's easy to believe that DiCaprio, carrying the clout he did, could call distributors and ask they not buy "Don's Plum."
Stutman also said that Maguire was particularly touchy about "Don't Plum," as his improvised dialogue contained a little too much real-world detail for his comfort. Stutman ended up suing DiCaprio and Maguire to the tune of $10 million in 1998 for suppressing the film. Stutman stated in his case that Maguire "revealed personal experiences or tendencies that would undermine his public image." Those personal details are not made explicit, so one will have to see "Don's Plum" to intuit what Maguire might have been referring to.
The case was swift. Stutman settled with DiCaprio and Maguire and was allowed to release "Don's Plum" in its 89-minute form, just not in the United States or Canada. Producer Dale Wheatley, speaking to IndieWire at the time, was glad that a deal was struck and that everything was amicable. American physical media collectors of the late 1990s likely recall the rush to get cassettes of "Don's Plum" from overseas. It was a rare commodity.
Don's Plum seemingly exposed DiCaprio's not-so-nice side
"Don's Plum" remained rare, only available at resourceful video stores for decades. It wasn't until 2014 that Wheatley, perhaps tired of his film's persistent obscurity, decided to post "Don's Plum" online, free of charge. To this day, one can contact Wheatley, and he will send you a free digital copy of the film. He also, on the same website, once wrote a lengthy open letter to DiCaprio, pleading that the star drop his case and allow the film to be distributed in the United States legally. The letter is bitter and contains the following passage:
"This letter is about so much more than just a movie. It's about bullying, censorship, and abuse of power. You and Tobey Maguire spat in the face of independent film and the community that helped get you where you are today. You are not bigger than art, Leo. You are not bigger than the films in which you act. [...] After 18 years, I can no longer remain silent. I can no longer allow the defamation and lies that you perpetrated against 'Don's Plum' to scar the great work of the artists who created it. I'm not afraid of you or your lawyers anymore. I have endured enough."
It's worth noting that, according to Vulture, Robb was once considered part of the Posse ... and that he had recently been unofficially kicked out. "Don's Plum" served as both an ego trip for the actors — who wanted to show off who they were in their raw, unchecked glory — but also may've functioned as a bitter exposé of the Posse, unveiling their worst, horniest tendencies. Leo's character is notably cruel, bullying the female characters and threatening to smash them in the face. Robb might have wanted to prove that DiCaprio wasn't a very nice guy.
To this day, "Don's Plum" has never been officially released in the U.S. or Canada. Of course, resourceful internet sleuths may be able to find it without too many issues.