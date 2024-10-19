Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Tried To Ban Their Own Film From Being Released

One cannot exaggerate how popular Leonardo DiCaprio was in the late 1990s. Not only was the handsome young actor acclaimed for his performances in "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?," but he was also working with interesting directors like Agnieszka Holland (on "Total Eclipse") and Sam Raimi (on "The Quick and the Dead"). He had even became a legit American heartthrob after appearing in the MTV-ready "Romeo + Juliet," a reputation that seemed to become permanent when he starred in James Cameron's 1997 film "Titanic," the then highest-grossing movie of all time.

DiCaprio was deeply beloved by teenage girls everywhere, and one couldn't walk past a magazine rack without seeing Leo's mug. He was the subject of unauthorized video profiles, news stories, and salacious teen magazine spreads. DiCaprio knew about his reputation as a sex symbol and brazenly took advantage; in a 1998 profile in New York Magazine (one that has been revisited often by outlets like Vulture), Leo was said to be the ring-leader of the P***y Posse, an unofficially assembled group of young actors who often infiltrated the clubs specifically to have as much sex as possible, preferably with fashion models. Other members of the Posse included Lucas Haas, Tobey Maguire, David Blaine, Jay Ferguson, Josh Miller, Kevin Connelly, Scott Bloom, and Justin Herwick. The gaggle of young horndogs would make a scene wherever they went, often starting drunken fights and not tipping waitresses. They were the new Brat Pack, distinguished by the fact that they were actual brats.

In 1996, director R.D. Robb assembled several members of the Posse and shot what might be called the P***y Posse movie, although it's officially titled "Don's Plum." DiCaprio, Maguire, Connelly, Bloom, and several other hot, rising 20-somethings stars appeared in the tiny-budget indie film, which was set entirely in a diner. Most of the dialogue was improvised and the actors more or less played versions of themselves.

"Don's Plum" became notorious for its unavailability. It wasn't released in 1996 and no one knew where to see it. It seems that DiCaprio and Maguire, as noted in a 2016 article by The Guardian, deliberately suppressed the movie for a variety of reasons.