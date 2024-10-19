Steven Spielberg Almost Directed One Of Spike Lee's Biggest Flops

Will Smith and Steven Spielberg were on a similar wavelength in the 2000s. After he finished licking his wounds from 1999's "Wild Wild West," Big Willie was hungry to prove his mettle as a dramatic actor. Adapting a bit of a one-for-them-one-for-me mentality, Smith earned his first two acting Oscar nods for "Ali" and "The Pursuit of Happyness" in-between nodding his head as Agent J and tearing up the streets of Miami again as Mike Lowrey. Even his tentpoles started to get a little darker and heavier along the way, with the actor anchoring a big screen rendition of Richard Matheson's end-times sci-fi horror tale "I Am Legend" and playing a hard-edged, heavy-drinking superhero in "Hancock."

Spielberg, meanwhile, spent the first decade of the 21st century redefining his work. Really, there was very little he didn't try his hand at during this period, from crafting disquieting, noirish visions of the not-too-distant future to coming-of-age tales or feel-good comedies that are light on their feet yet sincere in their sentimentality (and even a tad salacious, at least by Spielberg's standards). Even looking at the films he nearly made in the '00s (like "Memoirs of a Geisha," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and "Big Fish"), you get a portrait of an artist who's eager to spread his wings and truly distinguish himself from the creative he was ... or, rather, the one he'd been pigeonholed as.

"Oldboy" was likewise far removed from anything either Smith or Spielberg had done by then. So, when the pair began planning a new take on the source material for Park Chan-wook's exquisite 2003 Korean revenge flick (writer Garon Tsuchiya and illustrator Nobuaki Minegishi's 1990s Japanese manga "Old Boy"), it made a certain sense and felt like it could even become the next "The Departed" (i.e. a great American revamp of a celebrated international movie by a Hollywood titan). Still, perhaps it's best that Smith and Spielberg's "Oldboy" never came to be, considering what happened after Spike Lee assumed the reins instead.