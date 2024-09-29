Steven Spielberg Almost Directed This Classic Tim Burton Film

Much like Spielberg became alienated from his father at a relatively young age, Burton actually moved into his own apartment when he was only 15 years old and remained distant from his parents up until his father and mother died in October 2000 and March 2002, respectively. "I don't know if there's any real reason why I didn't get on with my parents," Burton confessed in "Burton on Burton." "It had more to do with the fact that when I was living there [with them], I felt old for my age." He added that he "didn't get along" with his mother and his father was "away a lot, and [he and my mother] were having whatever their problems were, and I was just always remote."

It's little wonder, then, that Burton found himself drawn to "Big Fish," which he became formally attached to direct just a month after his mother died. While Will has a mostly solid relationship with his mother Sandra (who's played by Jessica Lange in the film's present and Alison Lohman as a younger woman), she also tolerates and embraces Edward's quixotic stories for reasons that Will struggles to understand in the movie's early going. Meanwhile, Edward's job meant that he, like Burton's own father, was gone for prolonged periods of time while Will was growing up, which enhanced his mystique when Will was an impressionable boy but only added to the sense that Will didn't really know his dad as an adult.

As Burton noted in "Burton on Burton," directing "Big Fish" allowed him to go on a journey much like the one Will does in the movie when, while Will and his wife Joséphine (Marion Cotillard) are spending time with Edward and Sandra after Edward is diagnosed with terminal cancer, he sets out to uncover the truth behind his father's tales (which are shown in flashback, albeit in the way Edward recounted his experiences, fantastical elements and all). "I've had therapy but I've never discussed my parents. But in reading this script I thought, 'This is it exactly, this puts an image to the uncommunicable,'" Burton explained.

The result was not just one of Burton's most personal films, but also one of his most emotionally mature and a chance for him to marry his visual prowess with a layered narrative (which he did to terrific effect). As for Spielberg, he went off and directed his own outstanding picture about a person growing up and coming to see their parents as real, flawed human beings with "Catch Me If You Can." Indeed, for a moment, these two artists were aligned in their outlooks. Who would've thought it?