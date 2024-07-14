The One Line In Minority Report That Colin Farrell Just Couldn't Get Right

Steven Spielberg's 2002 sci-fi film "Minority Report" takes place in the year 2054, when the Washington D.C. police department will be revolutionized by the birth of three people blessed with precognitive abilities. The pre-cogs are kept in a sort of semi-stasis in a tank of saline, while elaborate machines read their thoughts and broadcast them into interactive TV projections. The pre-cogs can predict when murders are going to occur, and even the names of the killers and victims. It's up to the Department of Pre-Crime to interpret the TV projections, find the location of the murder, and stop it before it happens.

The film's protagonist, John Anderton (Tom Cruise) trusts the projections implicitly, but a visiting agent from the Department of Justice, Danny Witwer (Colin Farrell) doesn't trust it. Predicting the future is a little too woo-woo for Witwer, and he is investigating Pre-Crime to look for flaws in the system. He serves as an antagonist in "Minority Report." Witwer will be the closest on Anderton's tail when Anderton is accused of a pre-murder.

Spielberg famously consulted with authors and futurists when designing "Minority Report," trying to figure out what technology would look like in 50 years. The self-driving cars of "Minority Report" are slowly becoming a reality, and the manipulation of computer images by waving one's hands through the air is practically in our living rooms. The technobabble is, at least when compared to many other sci-fi movies, weirdly accurate.

The same technobabble, however, was something of a mouthful for Farrell. The Irish actor, playing an American, recalled a very peculiar line of dialogue that he needed to repeat multiple times to pronounce correctly. Farrell talked about the line in a 2002 interview with IGN.