Scarlett Johansson Has One Regret About Her Time As Marvel's Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson had a run as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that few actors will ever be able to touch. After making her debut in 2010's "Iron Man 2," Johansson would go on to play the Marvel Comics superhero for more than a decade, culminating in 2021's long-awaited and long-overdue "Black Widow" solo film. Several years removed from ending her time as Nathasha Romanoff, does Johansson have any regrets?

Speaking recently with MTV UK, while promoting her latest movie "Transformers One," she and the rest of the cast were asked if there's anything they would change about a character they previously played. Johansson went right to Black Widow and suggested that she and the rest of the brass at Marvel Studios could have dug a little deeper into the character's past:

"I probably would have gone further back in the Black Widow story. I would have loved to have seen the Hawkeye, Black Widow, some of that stuff. [...] You see early parts of her life [not that origin]."

As fans may well recall, there's a line in 2012's "The Avengers" during the film's climactic battle when Black Widow and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye are battling alongside one another. Natasha then says, "This is just like Budapest," to which Clint replies, "You and I remember Budapest very differently." The Budapest of it all was touched on indirectly in "Black Widow" but we never got to see the moment that was discussed between these two friends. It opens up a host of questions of what else we didn't see from Natasha's past on screen.