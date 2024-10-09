Why Community Was Canceled

The college world is a strange place where people from wildly different generations and walks of life can form quasi-familial groups before going their separate ways, never to meet again. It's only with hindsight that you realize just how unusual the experience is, at least if you came into it as an 18-year-old suddenly thrust into the swimming pool that is adulthood and desperate to keep your head above the water. Dan Harmon's "Community" isn't the most realistic comedy show about college on the surface — in fact, the further along it went, the more untethered and cartoonish it became — but it is one of the most honest ones. It knows what it feels like to be in that world, and its potpourri of loving pop culture parodies, satirical jabs at community college politics, and earnest character work served to capture the experience of aspiring to mature as a person in an environment where arrested development abounds.

15 years after the show debuted on NBC on September 17, 2009, "Community" has carved out a lasting legacy for itself thanks to people either revisiting it or checking it out for the first time on syndication and streaming. During its initial run, however, the series struggled mightily to remain afloat. It was constantly on the cusp of being axed due to low ratings before the Sword of Damocles fell for real after season 5, only for Yahoo! Screen (who? Don't worry, we'll get into that soon enough) to revive the show for a sixth and final outing. Therein lies the contradiction at the core of "Community": The incredible specificity of its nerdy homages and observations of human nature lend the series a certain degree of universal appeal, yet its esoteric sensibilities (itself a reflection of Harmon, a celebrated yet undeniably problematic writer) also prevented it from achieving more than cult success during its lifetime.

In short? "Community" was ultimately canceled because it no longer made business sense to keep it going — as the show's own cast and crew would tell you.