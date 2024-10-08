Joker 2's Ending Revived A DC Movie Idea That Was Banned By Christopher Nolan
This article contains major spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."
Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" is a fascinating animal. It's slow, depressive, turgid, and far too long at 139 minutes. It's a musical, but the musical numbers feel lazy and disinterested; no one seems to be moved to passion by the songs they're crooning. And yet, it comes to a fascinatingly deconstructionist conclusion. At the end of the film — not to give anything away — Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) comes to a pretty bleak conclusion about being the Joker, finding that his chaotic clown fantasy isn't all that appealing. This is galling to his would-be girlfriend Lee (Lady Gaga) who is all too eager to become a criminal clown herself. Phillips seems eager to rip down the myth of the Joker, and superhero cinema in general. More than ever before, it feels like the genre is at an end.
As of this writing, "Folie à Deux" is tanking at the box office, having made a mere $40 million domestically on a $200 million budget. It seems that "Joker: Ménage à Trois" is never going to manifest. Also, according to a new article in the Hollywood Reporter, the original, intended ending for the first film was even darker and more violent, and would have changed the path of "Joker 2." Someone familiar with production said that there was a scene wherein Arthur confronted his many unintended followers and acolytes, and used a razor to mutilate his own face, giving himself a permanent smile.
Facial self-mutilation, it should be acknowledged, is a grand tradition for the Joker. The character, as he was depicted in the TV series "Gotham," sported vicious facial scars, and a recent storyline in the Batman comic books saw the Joker peeling off his own face and stapling it back on. Most notably, the character, as played by Heath Ledger, bore smile-shaped scars in Christopher Nolan's 2008 film "The Dark Knight." It seems that when Phillips wanted to include his version of a facially carved Joker, Nolan actually put the kibosh on the idea. Only one cinematic Joker, he felt, should have smile-shaped facial scars. His.
The Joker, sans scars
Nolan, of course, no longer works with Warner Bros., but his three Batman films — "Batman Begins" from 2005, "The Dark Knight" from 2008, and "The Dark Knight Rises" from 2012 — did massive business for the studio and were critically lauded. Nolan also produced some of the DC Comics-based movies in the so-called Snyder-verse continuity; he has credits on "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and both versions of "Justice League." He also made multiple other movies with Warner Bros., and his films tended to be hits. So even by 2024, Nolan still carried a lot of clout and control, giving him the power to nix Phillips' face-slicing ideas. Alas, with Nolan out of the picture, "Joker 2" features a different character carving a Glasgow smile into their face, albeit out of focus and a little off-screen.
The Hollywood Reporter also noted that, for a brief period, "Joker: Folie à Deux" was meant to be a Broadway show. While that would have been interesting, it sounds like a misguided idea for the stage; who could forget the debacle that was "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark?" Eventually, a film manifested, and Lady Gaga came on as the Harley Quinn character.
While "Joker: Folie à Deux" only made $40 million in its opening weekend, however, that number still seems amazingly high for a downbeat, 138-minute musical about the deterioration of superhero lore. Perhaps the film was successful on its own merits, even if it's not enjoyable to watch. At the very least, the performances are good, Phoenix is committed, and the message is sound. There's no reason, however, that it should have cost $200 million to make.