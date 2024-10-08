Joker 2's Ending Revived A DC Movie Idea That Was Banned By Christopher Nolan

This article contains major spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" is a fascinating animal. It's slow, depressive, turgid, and far too long at 139 minutes. It's a musical, but the musical numbers feel lazy and disinterested; no one seems to be moved to passion by the songs they're crooning. And yet, it comes to a fascinatingly deconstructionist conclusion. At the end of the film — not to give anything away — Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) comes to a pretty bleak conclusion about being the Joker, finding that his chaotic clown fantasy isn't all that appealing. This is galling to his would-be girlfriend Lee (Lady Gaga) who is all too eager to become a criminal clown herself. Phillips seems eager to rip down the myth of the Joker, and superhero cinema in general. More than ever before, it feels like the genre is at an end.

As of this writing, "Folie à Deux" is tanking at the box office, having made a mere $40 million domestically on a $200 million budget. It seems that "Joker: Ménage à Trois" is never going to manifest. Also, according to a new article in the Hollywood Reporter, the original, intended ending for the first film was even darker and more violent, and would have changed the path of "Joker 2." Someone familiar with production said that there was a scene wherein Arthur confronted his many unintended followers and acolytes, and used a razor to mutilate his own face, giving himself a permanent smile.

Facial self-mutilation, it should be acknowledged, is a grand tradition for the Joker. The character, as he was depicted in the TV series "Gotham," sported vicious facial scars, and a recent storyline in the Batman comic books saw the Joker peeling off his own face and stapling it back on. Most notably, the character, as played by Heath Ledger, bore smile-shaped scars in Christopher Nolan's 2008 film "The Dark Knight." It seems that when Phillips wanted to include his version of a facially carved Joker, Nolan actually put the kibosh on the idea. Only one cinematic Joker, he felt, should have smile-shaped facial scars. His.