The Unlikely '80s Non-Horror Classics That Inspired The Grisly Terrifier 3 [Exclusive]

Aside from the scene from 1985's actioner "Commando," Leone adds he just generally loves "'80s montages of people getting suited up." He also says that the "Terrifier" series has influences that go far beyond horror, telling /Film, "It could be anything. There's influences from every genre, every decade of film in my movies." When Hall told Leone that he sold the idea of "Terrifier 2" to his wife by explaining it as "The NeverEnding Story" if it "had a gory kill every 15 minutes," Leone called the observation "interesting," and cited the children's classic as an influence on "Terrifier" as well.

Wolfgang Petersen's 1984 film was an unexpected hit — a complex children's fantasy story with a big price tag that coupled incredible practical effects with intricate, pure-hearted lore and some surprisingly dark elements. The film remains a favorite among former kids everywhere, and I can see how Hall draws comparisons between it and the metaphysical, "chosen hero"-style narrative of "Terrifier 2." When asked if the "Terrifier" films have an "'80s fantasy vibe" to them, Leone confirms, "Huge. Big Time." He singles out both "The NeverEnding Story" and Jim Henson's David Bowie-led film "Labyrinth as two particularly strong influences on the franchise's flavor of fantasy.

"Those were two of my favorites, but more so was 'Red Sonja,'" Leone said, referencing a high fantasy rape revenge film from 1985 that took its lead character from the "Conan the Barbarian" comics. That film, too, starred Schwarzenegger (with Brigitte Nielson as Sonja), and despite its violent inciting incident, it was a PG-13 movie that plenty of kids saw upon release. Leone calls it one of his favorites, noting that it's "one of the first movies I ever saw as a kid." He also says that "grew up loving 'Conan the Barbarian,' 'Conan the Destroyer,' 'Excalibur,' and 'Beastmaster' just as much as he loved the many slashers that influenced the movies, like "Friday the 13th" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." Leone says he "loved incorporating that fantasy element" into the "Terrifier" films, even if not everyone else did. "I did kind of marry those two genres and it was almost like a little experiment to see if they would work," he tells /Film. "Some people took to it more than others, but for me, I loved it."

"Terrifier 3" opens in theaters on October 11, 2024.