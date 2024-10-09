The Unlikely '80s Non-Horror Classics That Inspired The Grisly Terrifier 3 [Exclusive]
The "Terrifier" franchise is known for its stomach-churning gore and impressive low-budget effects, but the most surprising aspect of Damien Leone's films isn't the horror –- it's the fantasy. The property, which began in 2016 and continues this month with its third blood-soaked installment, has incorporated elements of the surreal and fantastical since pretty early on. At the end of the first film, Art the killer clown (David Howard Thornton) comes back to life, and in the second movie, a mystical sword, visions of a little girl, and an unholy birth all come into play.
These fantasy elements make the "Terrifier" franchise feel more ambitious and mysterious than the average hyper-violent slasher, but they often don't get talked about as much as the movies' headline-grabbing, barf-inducing kills. In an interview ahead of the "Terrifier 3" premiere at Fantastic Fest this year, /Film's Jacob Hall asked writer, director, and producer Leone about his '80s influences, and the director provided a detailed list of unexpected movies that can be found in the DNA of the "Terrifier" saga.
"It's not just horror movies that inspire me," Leone explains when asked whether or not the cartoon violence of "Looney Tunes" had any bearing on the films. (His answer to that? Not for him, but possibly for Thornton.) The filmmaker continues: "For instance, this one comes to mind when Sienna is suiting up in 'Terrifier II' and putting on her armor, that's my homage to 'Commando.' That's one of my favorite scenes of all time is Arnold getting suited up on the beach." Sienna, the franchise's final girl played by Lauren LaVera, has already become beloved among "Terrifier" fans, who will no doubt be hyped to hear Leone compare the heroine to a strong action hero played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The NeverEnding Story was one of several '80s fantasies that influenced Terrifier
Aside from the scene from 1985's actioner "Commando," Leone adds he just generally loves "'80s montages of people getting suited up." He also says that the "Terrifier" series has influences that go far beyond horror, telling /Film, "It could be anything. There's influences from every genre, every decade of film in my movies." When Hall told Leone that he sold the idea of "Terrifier 2" to his wife by explaining it as "The NeverEnding Story" if it "had a gory kill every 15 minutes," Leone called the observation "interesting," and cited the children's classic as an influence on "Terrifier" as well.
Wolfgang Petersen's 1984 film was an unexpected hit — a complex children's fantasy story with a big price tag that coupled incredible practical effects with intricate, pure-hearted lore and some surprisingly dark elements. The film remains a favorite among former kids everywhere, and I can see how Hall draws comparisons between it and the metaphysical, "chosen hero"-style narrative of "Terrifier 2." When asked if the "Terrifier" films have an "'80s fantasy vibe" to them, Leone confirms, "Huge. Big Time." He singles out both "The NeverEnding Story" and Jim Henson's David Bowie-led film "Labyrinth as two particularly strong influences on the franchise's flavor of fantasy.
"Those were two of my favorites, but more so was 'Red Sonja,'" Leone said, referencing a high fantasy rape revenge film from 1985 that took its lead character from the "Conan the Barbarian" comics. That film, too, starred Schwarzenegger (with Brigitte Nielson as Sonja), and despite its violent inciting incident, it was a PG-13 movie that plenty of kids saw upon release. Leone calls it one of his favorites, noting that it's "one of the first movies I ever saw as a kid." He also says that "grew up loving 'Conan the Barbarian,' 'Conan the Destroyer,' 'Excalibur,' and 'Beastmaster' just as much as he loved the many slashers that influenced the movies, like "Friday the 13th" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." Leone says he "loved incorporating that fantasy element" into the "Terrifier" films, even if not everyone else did. "I did kind of marry those two genres and it was almost like a little experiment to see if they would work," he tells /Film. "Some people took to it more than others, but for me, I loved it."
"Terrifier 3" opens in theaters on October 11, 2024.