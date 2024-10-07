An Original Script For Breaking Bad Makes A Big Change To Better Call Saul

In "Breaking Bad," we last see criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the penultimate episode, "Granite State." Like Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston), he employs the services of Ed (Robert Forster), a professional who specializes in relocating wanted people and giving them new identities. Saul laments that thanks to Walt, his glory days are over: "From here on out, I'm mister low profile. Just another douchebag with a job and three pairs of Dockers. If I'm lucky, three months from now, best case scenario, I'm managing a Cinnabon in Omaha."

Then came the prequel/sequel series "Better Call Saul" (is the whole series a flashback, or select scenes flashforwards?). The very first scene shows this is exactly what happened to Saul (now going by "Gene Takovic"). When I first saw this, it felt a little too cutesy and on-the-nose, but it was an easily forgotten complaint.

Peter Gould (writer/director of "Granite State" and co-creator of "Better Call Saul") recently shared a snapshot of an early episode script draft on Bluesky. Dated February 15, 2013 (seven months before "Granite State" premiered that September), the draft contains Walt and Saul's last scene, with one key difference. Saul guesses he'll be managing a Hot Topic store in Omaha, referring to the pop-punk clothing store. Why the change? As Gould explained, the Hot Topic reference would've been tacky as the store carried real "Breaking Bad" merchandise.

So, Cinnabon it was. The "Better Call Saul" team initially didn't know what the show's premise would be (at one point, they considered making it a half-hour comedy). They decided to take Saul's last words literally, though, because Cinnabon turned out to be as eager a partner to "Better Call Saul" as Goodman was to Heisenberg.