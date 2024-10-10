What The Minds Behind Terrifier 3 Think About Your Art The Clown Tattoos [Exclusive]

The violence-loving harlequin Art the Clown first appeared in the 2008 horror short "The 9th Circle," and continued to evolve in the 2011 short "Terrifier." Both of those films made their way into the anthology feature "All Hallow's Eve" in 2013, finally pushing Art into the consciousness of horror fans everywhere. Those shorts were eventually expanded into Damien Leone's first "Terrifier" feature film in 2016, where Art was finally allowed to take his place in the slasher canon as one of cinema's most notable killers. The 2022 sequel, "Terrifier 2" took the world by storm, pushing the blood and mayhem to a new extreme, offering strong-willed gorehounds a 138-minute orgy of viscera. "Terrifier 2" was famously made for only $250,000, but netted an impressive $14.7 million at the box office. Audiences, it seems, were in the mood for something that was way out on the edge.

Opening wide on October 11, 2024, Leone's "Terrifier 3" continues the adventures of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), this time as he infiltrates the Christmas season. Art previously only appeared on Halloween, so he is expanding his repertoire. Horror fans love Art the Clown and the bloody cinematic extremes he represents; it's rare that a horror film, even in 2024, contains as much violence as the "Terrifier" movies. Many blood-and-guts enthusiasts have even gone so far as to get Art tattooed on their bodies. Art's face is becoming as ubiquitous as the masks of Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Jason Voorhees. In murals of horror icons, Art has now begun to creep in around the edges. The clown is respected.

/Film's own Jacob Hall recently went to 2024's Fantastic Fest to talk to Leone and Thornton about "Terrifier 3," and the pair had a chance to discuss the phenomenon of Art the Clown tattoos, and what they think of it. As it turns out, they're both immensely flattered.