The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Rosemary's Baby

Victoria Vetri, who was credited as Angela Dorian in "Rosemary's Baby," has had a hell of a life story in the decades since she appeared in the film. On screen, Vetri played Terry, a new neighbor to Mia Farrow's Rosemary who throws herself from a window (or is killed by Satanists) later in the film. Off screen, Vetri had already made a career for herself by 1968, appearing in several TV shows and modeling for Playboy and elsewhere. The year "Rosemary's Baby" was released, Vetri also won the coveted Playboy Playmate of the Year title.

The actor continued to work on screen until 1975, taking guest roles on TV shows and making standout appearances in B-movies of the era. She took the lead role in Hammer Films' "When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth" and is also credited in such wonderfully named films as "Group Marriage" and "Invasion of the Bee Girls." Unfortunately, though, Vetri's time in Hollywood was marred by trauma, as according to ex-husband Bruce Rathgeb, she was best friends with Roman Polanski's wife Sharon Tate. Tate was murdered by followers of Charles Manson in 1969, and Rathgeb told The Daily Mail that Vetri thought it was her fault, as she had allegedly met Manson (along with Tate and others) two weeks before Tate's death and made a comment she thought he found insulting.

Plenty of apocrypha exists around the Tate case, but this story has real consequences. Vetri was arrested in 2010 after shooting Rathgeb during an argument, per Access Atlanta. The actor and model, then in her 60s, pleaded no contest to an attempted voluntary manslaughter charge and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Eight years later, Rathgeb told the Daily Mail that a haunted Vetri had always feared Manson would send someone after her, and that she shot him while convinced that he was the cult leader. Rathgeb, who said he forgave Vetri and wanted to remain friends, even said that the actor used a gun Polanski himself had given her for protection.

According to Moviemem Posters, Vetri has appeared at fan events and given autographs since her release from prison in 2018. She does not seem to have given any interviews to the press about Tate or the motivations behind the crime.