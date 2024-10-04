Let's Bust The Most Ridiculous Fan Theory About Joker 2

Warning: This story contains major spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux," so proceed with caution.

Thanks to the long history of comic book characters, there are often many fan theories circulating about any given comic book movie, especially after the first trailer has been unveiled. Fans pick up on the most minute details, using them to fuel predictions about where the plot is headed or which characters are waiting in the wings to be revealed. Sometimes they're right on the money, thanks to a rich background of details to pull from Marvel, DC Comics, etc. But for every fan theory that's right, there are dozens that are just plain ridiculous and unnecessary. It should come as no surprise that "Joker: Folie à Deux" has inspired plenty of fan theories leading up to its release, but there's one fan theory that has only just emerged with the release of the movie. The shocking ending of Arthur Fleck's story has inspired a ludicrously assumed connection to a beloved Batman movie.

At the very end of "Joker: Folie à Deux," Arthur has been rejected by Lee (Lady Gaga). After he admits that Joker doesn't exist and that he committed the murders of the first movie of his own cognizance, Lee leaves the courtroom, and she's no longer interested in running away with Arthur. She tells him this when they reunite at the stairs in his old neighborhood where Arthur famously danced in the first film. Arthur is apprehended by the cops and sent back to jail.

With all the excitement of the trial done, Arthur is back to normal days in Arkham. But when he's told there's a visitor waiting for him, a random inmate stops to tell him a joke. It's a long lead-in to the inmate delivering the same "You get what you f***ing deserve" punchline from the first "Joker," before the inmate stabs Arthur in the gut roughly a dozen times, leaving him to bleed out and die on the floor. As the camera focuses on Arthur collapsing and dying, you can see the inmate laughing in the background and carving a smile into his face with the knife.

For some reason, some fans have taken this to signify that this inmate would go on to become Heath Ledger's version of Joker in "The Dark Knight." Not only is this completely unfounded and desperate to give some kind of meaning to a hollow ending that has zero substance, but the timeline simply doesn't match up with the events of "Joker," and it would ruin one of the best elements of Christopher Nolan's version of the villain.