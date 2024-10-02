The Better Man Trailer Teases The Single Strangest Biopic Movie Ever Made

Okay, so technically "Better Man" is a 2024 movie, with Paramount intending to slide it in just under the wire to qualify for next year's Oscars ceremony. In fact, according to /Film's Jacob Hall, who caught the film at this year's Fantastic Fest, it's probably a lock for, at the very least, a visual effects nod for its digital ape (which looks like it could go all 12 rounds with the simians in the modern "Planet of the Apes" movies based on the teaser). Be that as it may, the vast majority of viewers aren't going to lay their eyes on this one until the new year rolls around ... and boy, are they in for a ride when they do.

"Better Man" was directed by Michael Gracey (who also penned the script with Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole), himself no stranger to helming larger-than-life musical spectacles after making his feature directing debut on "The Greatest Showman." However, as you no doubt gathered from Williams' CGI counterpart dropping an f-bomb at the end of the trailer, Gracey's latest isn't courting the same family audience as the con artist's bauble of a movie that was his P.T. Barnum musical biopic. Nor is "Better Man" anywhere near as palatable for those who're already iffy on musicals in general; if anything, it will probably make them actively angry. (You'll just have to ask /Film's Ryan Scott for more on that.) As Jacob puts it eloquently in his review of the film, "Not since the Wachowskis swung for the fences with 'Cloud Atlas' has so much money been spent on a motion picture with such a strong flavor of potential fiasco. To describe 'Better Man' to someone who has not seen it is to watch their face scrunch into disbelief, because surely you're pulling their leg."

You can behold "Better Man" for yourself when it opens in select theaters on December 25, 2024, before debuting in wide release on January 17, 2025.